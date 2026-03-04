Sabres Close to Acquiring Star Defenseman From Blues

The Buffalo Sabres seem destined to make the playoffs for the first time in 14 years and are nearing a trade to boost their defensive core. Buffalo is acquiring St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, contingent on his approval, for a package including defenseman Radim Mrtka and a first-round pick, per TSN's Darren Dreger.

It’s believed Parayko to Buffalo is going to happen. Things are being finalized. Player needs to approve, etc. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 4, 2026

Buffalo selected Mrtka with their first-round pick in 2025 at No. 9 overall. Mrtka is only 18 years old, and this kind of return that the Blues are on the verge of getting is great, as they are inevitably headed towards a rebuild.

As for Buffalo, Parayko has four years left on his contract at an AAV (average annual value) of 6.65 million dollars. Parayko would likely slide on to the first defensive pairing for Buffalo and play with Owen Power, as that duo will go a long way towards a playoff run for a team that desperately needs one.

It was reported by all the major NHL insiders that the Sabres were trying to acquire Blues forward Robert Thomas earlier in the week, but this package likely takes them out of that conversation. Unless Buffalo wants to add more young players and more picks to add Thomas as well, he will likely have other suitors if he were to get traded.

St. Louis should keep trading players and not prolong the rebuild any longer

The Blues need to not stop with Parayko and see if teams can pry Thomas and Jordan Kyrou from them, as they could get massive returns for both players. The Blues have done a good job so far getting out of Parayko's contract and getting a young defenseman in Mrtka in return.

Feb 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Jordan Kyrou (25) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken in the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

But if the Blues are able to deal Thomas and Kyrou, they could get huge returns for both players and speed up the rebuild just a bit. The Blues prolonged the rebuild last year, as they hired Jim Montgomery mid-season and made the playoffs and lost in the first round in seven games to the Winnipeg Jets.

But now with the Blues seemingly headed for a rebuild and getting a good return for Parayko, they should absolutely be open for business. There has also been chatter that silver medal-winning goaltender Jordan Binnington could be had as well.

Binnington has a cup ring to his name and plenty of playoff experience and it is likely that they want to get out of his contract as well. There could be plenty of suitors for him and they need to keep going with trades and getting as good of returns as they possibly can.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!