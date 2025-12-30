Sabres Right Back in Playoff Race With Win Streak

The Buffalo Sabres continued their winning ways recently as they defeated the St. Louis Blues on the road 4-2. Their win over the Blues marks their 9th win in a row and head coach Lindy Ruff has his team playing some really good hockey.

They have started to rise up the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division Standings as they currently sit in a tie for the last wildcard spot with the Florida Panthers at 44 points. But they are also only 2 points out of the third playoff spot in the Atlantic Division behind the Montreal Canadiens.

In 7 of the 9 wins, goaltender Alex Lyon has started and allowed 3 goals or fewer in all of them and has only allowed 3 goals in 2 of them. For the Sabres to be able to get on this win streak, goaltending has had to be a big component, and it has been.

Another big reason why the Sabres have been on a heater is because they also have outscored opponents 31-17. They are getting good goaltending, and they are scoring a ton of goals, a recipe that if it continues, the Sabres will snap a very long drought of not making the playoffs.

The kids are getting things done in Buffalo and have stood out in the win streak

The Sabres have been needing a youth movement for quite a long time and the fact that they have a lot of young dynamic players has really shown. From Zach Benson to Noah Ostlund to Owen Power to Jack Quinn to Peyton Krebs, there is a lot of youth.

Dec 1, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Noah Ostlund (86) looks to pass during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

And as of late, they all have been getting it done. Ostlund has 4 goals in his past 7 games, Krebs has 3 goals and 3 assists in his past 7 games, Benson has 4 goals and 2 assists in his past 8 games. The contributions from the kids has been up-and-down the lineup.

The fact that it is not all one player that is lighting up the scoreboard or contributing, is really helping the Sabres and has them right back to where they want to be. The Sabres have had a rough go of it in recent history and have not made the playoffs in many years.

But if they continue to get contributions from anywhere in their lineup and the kids continue to show out and they continue to get goaltending, the Sabres could be a scary team if they make the playoffs. As of right now, nobody wants to play the Sabres, but they have a tough test coming up before the new year.

The Sabres are getting set to take on the Dallas Stars on the road right as 2025 is coming to a close. They will be looking to make it ten in a row and knowing how they have been playing lately, they can absolutely win and keep the hot streak going.

