Team USA Gets Last-Minute Boost Before Gold Medal Game

Team USA's Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres left their semifinal matchup against Team Slovakia early after blocking a shot and it was said by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman that his absence was precautionary. But Thompson is good to go for the Gold Medal Game and will play.

Thompson is a huge part of Team USA as he is a big presence on Team USA's power play and has one of the best shots on the team. Thompson scored a powerplay goal against Slovakia in the first period of the semifinal before eventually leaving the game.

Team USA would not have been able to afford being without Thompson as he is one of his team's best and can score a goal at any time for his team. Thompson has 3 goals and 2 assists in 5 games for the Americans and has really made a good impression on head coach Mike Sullivan.

Thompson should be a huge force against the Canadians in the Gold Medal Game

Thompson has had an excellent tournament for Team USA and deserved the right to be here in Milan for the Olympics. Thompson is somebody that can really get after the puck and score a goal from any angle and can really help his team in any way possible.

Hockey fans should look for him to be able to do a lot against Team Canada in the Gold Medal Game. With Thompson being a point-per-game in the Olympics going into this matchup, fans should keep their eyes on him.

Thompson was a force to be reckoned with last season at the Four Nations Face Off for Team USA. And him being back here means that he is one of his team's best and deserves to be here.

Thompson plays with Jack Hughes and Dylan Larkin on Team USA's third line for Mike Sullivan and whenever they are on the ice, it seems like they are always going to score a goal. This line has been one of Team USA's best and should be as they take on Team Canada.

Feb 20, 2026; Milan, Italy; Dylan Larkin (21) of the United States celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against Slovakia in a men's ice hockey semifinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Larkin actually opened the scoring for Team USA in the quarterfinals against Team Sweden and scored another goal against Team Slovakia in the semfinals. Thompson and Larkin work well together and both are on powerplay units for Team USA.

Thompson is looking to lead his Buffalo Sabres to the playoffs for the first time in a long time. But first he is looking to help Team USA win a Gold Medal.

