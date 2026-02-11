Canada Loading Up on Power Play to Begin Olympics

Team Canada enters the 2026 Winter Olympics as the favorite to capture the gold medal, and with good reason. Their roster is loaded at the forward and defensive positions, with the only question being which goalie can steal the starting job.

As Canada kicks off their preliminary stage schedule, they have one not-so-secret weapon in their quest for gold. Armed with the top forward group at the tournament, no competitor will want to take a penalty and go short-handed against this group, not with the absolutely loaded first power play unit they are expected to run.

As the team finished a recent practice, reporters caught a glimpse of a world-class power-play group. Canada head coach Jon Cooper is rolling with a four forward and one defenseman look on the top power play. The first unit will feature Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Colorado Avalanche superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart and Pittsburgh Penguins and Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby. NHL.com writer Dan Rosen shared a look at the first unit on his X account.

Canada’s PP1



Crosby

McDavid

MacKinnon

Reinhart

Makar — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 11, 2026

Canada's Not-So-Secret Weapon

Canada is certainly going for an overloaded first power play with this personnel. The team's top three centers in McDavid, MacKinnon and Crosby have defined two generations in the NHL, and now they have the chance to make magic together on an international stage.

Having the reigning Norris Trophy winner as the lone defender in the group has some perks as well. Makar has 15 goals and 57 points in 55 regular season games entering the Olympics, and his puck-moving abilities are going to be the key to this group finding success.

Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Connor McDavid (97) during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game against the United States at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Will Reinhart Stick?

The one questionable choice, if you can even call it that, is the decision to have Reinhart on the top unit. Not because he's undeserving, the two-time Stanley Cup winner is just three regular-season goals away from his fifth-straight 30-goal campaign. But because of the other options available that could add a completely different element.

Especially when there are wingers like Tom Wilson and Mark Stone, who play a bruising net-front game with the man advantage. Reinhart is tenacious and dangerous with the puck, but there is an obvious lack of size on the first power play. Swapping in Wilson or Stone would solve that issue and give the power play a more imposing threat in close.

With Canada kicking off their Olympic schedule with a clash against Czechia, the power play could be put to the test immediately. They'll be counting on big things from their power play in their quest to capture another gold medal.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!