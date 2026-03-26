Cale Makar Describes How Nazem Kadri Elevates Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are putting together a truly remarkable season.

Through 69 games, they have 102 points and sit comfortably atop the NHL standings. They lead the league in both goals scored and goals allowed showcasing a balance that most fanbases dream of having.

And yet, there’s a flaw. For all their firepower and elite talent, the Avalanche have one of the worst power plays in the league, sitting 30th at just 16.5 percent.

It’s the kind of stat that doesn’t quite make sense when you look at the names on the roster. But even great teams have something to fix.

Kadri Returns to a Familiar Contender

That’s where management stepped in. Despite already looking like a Stanley Cup favorite, Colorado made one of the biggest moves of the trade deadline by bringing back Nazem Kadri.

The Avalanche reacquired Kadri from the Calgary Flames, along with a 2027 fourth-round pick, in exchange for Victor Olofsson, prospect Max Curran, a conditional first-round pick in 2028, and a conditional second-round pick in 2027. Calgary also retained 20 percent of Kadri’s $7 million cap hit, making the deal even more appealing for a team already stacked with talent.

Kadri’s return feels like a reunion that was always meant to happen.

He was a key piece of Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup run, bringing edge, skill, and emotion to a lineup that needed exactly that. After leaving in free agency, he spent almost four entire seasons in Calgary, where he scored 99 goals and 139 assists in 307 games, but never returned to the playoff stage.

Now, he’s back where he last played meaningful spring hockey, and inside the Avalanche locker room, his impact was noticed immediately.

Kadri talked to the panel about being traded and playing on a line with MacKinnon! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MjHIxrVFPp — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 11, 2026

Makar on Kadri’s Energy and Swagger

Cale Makar didn’t hesitate when asked about what it’s like having Kadri back:

"Its unreal. There's so many words you can use to describe him. Such a bubbly guy though, he's always talking and very outgoing, so he's a great presence in the room and he fits in seamlessly. He's already coming in, and he's running things, talking to guys, asking about plays and things, so very engaged, and it's awesome to see."

Kadri doesn’t just play the game — he injects energy into it. The “bubbly” personality Makar describes shows up in practices, in meetings, and on the bench. Makar then expanded on that idea when asked about Kadri’s swagger:

"Yeah, swagger’s a good word. I feel like I use that a lot for him, so I’m trying to find something else because I use it every time, but he’s got that little — it's not the overarching kind of too much swagger — but he’s got it where guys are gonna trust him to do his job. And like I said, he’s kind of got that impact where he just comes in and fits in right away."

Kadri is the kind of player teammates trust in big moments, not because he demands the spotlight, but because he always has their back no matter what.

Hey @Avalanche fans, Nazem Kadri is back!



On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you?! #NHLTradeDeadline



Top Plays presented by @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/q5Wg1QvcUp — NHL (@NHL) March 7, 2026

Fixing the Power Play Problem

For all their success, the Avalanche’s power play has remained their one glaring weakness, and it’s not for lack of talent.

When Makar was asked how Kadri might help address that issue, his answer provided insight on what makes him so valuable:

"I think he's got a lot of poise, obviously he sees the ice really well, and when he has the puck he's kind of always a threat because he's a good shooter, and then he also has that rare ability to see different passing lanes that a lot of guys might not see in a split second. He brings that kind of patience aspect to it, especially on that halfwall."

That patience might be exactly what Colorado needs. Kadri brings a different tempo. He slows the game down just enough to let options develop, while still being dangerous enough to keep defenders honest.

The Avalanche didn’t need to make a splash at the deadline. That’s what makes this one stand out.

They chose to improve from a position of strength, adding a player who already understands their system, their expectations, and what it takes to win in their room. For a team chasing another Stanley Cup, that matters more than ever.

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