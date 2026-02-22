Canada’s Nathan MacKinnon Calls Out USA After Gold Medal Game

The hockey world got what they wanted in the gold medal game as powerhouses Team USA and Team Canada faced off for the ultimate prize to end the Olympic tournament. Team USA came out victorious 2-1 after New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes beat goaltender Jordan Binnington less than two minutes into the overtime frame.

But after the game, Team Canada's Nathan MacKinnon was upset that his team did not win and come out with the Gold Medal. So much so, that he made a statement to the fans about who he thought might have been the better team in the contest.

"You be the judge of who was the better team today," said MacKinnon, who seems to think that Team Canada was the better team over Team USA, and that might have actually been the case.

Team Canada outshot the Americans 42-28 in the contest and had the way better chances against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Team Canada had a ton of chances to score and tie the game at 1-1 towards the end of the second period, and eventually did as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar tied the game with less than two minutes to go in the period.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Connor Hellebuyck (37) of the United States celebrates after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

MacKinnon at one point also missed an open net and Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews got absolutely robbed of a goal by Hellebuyck at one point as well. Hellebuyck was just on the top of his game and showed out when it really mattered and stole the win for the Americans.

Sometimes you just need the hockey gods on your side... pic.twitter.com/iyVRZ8q3us — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 22, 2026

Team Canada might have won if their captain was not injured

Canada captain Sidney Crosby was injured in the quarterfinals against Team Czechia after taking a big hit from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas. Crosby did not end up playing in the semfinals against Team Finland or in the Gold Medal Game against Team USA.

But if Crosby could have played in the Gold Medal Game and helped his fellow Nova Scotian buddy MacKinnon on the scoresheet, they likely could have won. It looked like MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini were doing all the work and eventually ran out of gas.

But it was easy to tell that Crosby's presence was missed and a team that plays a huge game without their captain says a lot about what he could have brought to the team, especially offensively. But MacKinnon and the rest of his team came up short and earned the Silver Medal.

But at the end of the day, it was a fantastic game and a great ending to the tournament. Team Canada might have played better all game long, but Hellebuyck stole the win for the Americans.

