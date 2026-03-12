Blue Jackets, Bruins Could Benefit from Red Wings' Injury Issues

The Detroit Red Wings and head coach Todd McLellan announced recently that his captain Dylan Larkin and forward Andrew Copp are going to miss two weeks with injuries. And with Detroit currently occupying the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 79 points, just ahead of the Boston Bruins in the second wildcard spot with 78, this is going to be a tough stretch for McLellan and crew.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are sitting right outside the playoff picture with 76 points, trailing the Bruins by 3 points. The Blue Jackets are 6-1-3 in their last 10 games and keep picking up points in this crucial stretch of the season.

The Blue Jackets just missed the playoffs last year, and the Bruins finished towards the bottom of the league, but both seem poised to try to get into the dance this year. With the two forwards for Detroit being out for a few weeks, there is a big benefit for the two teams.

With the loss of Copp and Larkin, the Red Wings could possibly start to lose games consecutively and fall out of the playoff picture while the Bruins and Blue Jackets could start climbing, especially with Jeremy Swayman tending the goal for Boston and new addition Conor Garland stepping it up for the CBJ.

Rick Bowness should get a lot of credit, especially if the Blue Jackets overtake Detroit

Bowness coached his first game for the Blue Jackets on January 13, and since then, his team is 14-2-3. The fact that his team has only lost 2 games in regulation since he took over behind the bench speaks to how well of a job he has done.

The fact that the Red Wings are going to be missing two important contributors to their lineup for a few weeks now could spell disaster for the team. If Columbus is able to overtake Detroit and knock them out of a playoff spot at season's end, Bowness will be deserving of a ton of credit.

Bowness is already getting a lot of credit for helping turn the Blue Jackets' season around, but if he is able to help his team make the playoffs, that will certainly help his Jack Adams Award case. Bowness has been a pleasant surprise for Columbus, and Boston is in the thick of the race as well with how they have been playing.

Detroit is going to have to figure out how to weather the storm, or else they are going to be in big trouble. These injuries obviously do not help them, and it could spell trouble real quick.

