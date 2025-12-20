Blue Jackets Acquire Mason Marchment in Trade

The NHL's Roster Freeze was about to take effect, but that did not stop Columbus and Seattle from making a trade overnight. The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a 2026 4th-round pick and a 2027 2nd-round pick.

The Kraken have been struggling for a bit now as they have lost their last 4 games and sit in last in the Pacific division with a record of 12-14-6. And with the Kraken struggling, it seemed to be time to deal the veteran forward to the Eastern Conference.

Marchment has played in 29 games so far this year for the Kraken and has tallied 4 goals and 9 assists on the season. Marchment himself has been struggling as of late, but he did tally 2 goals in a recent road game against the Utah Mammoth on December 12.

Now Columbus adds Marchment to a lineup that already features forwards Kent Johnson, Adam Fantili, Kirill Marchenko, and Sean Monahan among others. Marchment brings depth to a forward group that needs it.

Columbus has alson been struggling as of late as they sit in last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 14-14-6. But this trade does make them better for the time being. They are getting a player that can play in the top six or bottom six and can play on the powerplay and penalty kill, a versatile player.

The Blue Jackets badly needed depth and Marchment provides that

The Blue Jackets had been lacking depth at forward for quite some time now, but adding Marchment to that group really helps them. Columbus is generally not known to have a lot of scoring in their forward group as they usually rely on the same players to get them on the board.

But adding Marchment to this group should really help the top forwards. He will likely play with Fantili in the top six somewhere unless head coach Dean Evason decides otherwise. Fantili is a young forward that can really benefit from the veteran presence that Marchment brings.

Marchment has been playing in the league for a while and also has playoff experience that Fantili does not yet have. He can really help be a mentor to help make him a better player and help the Blue Jackets make the playoffs in the near future.

This trade is a win for both teams as the Blue Jackets get a good veteran player, and the Kraken get 2 premium draft picks in exchange for him. Both teams win in this deal.

