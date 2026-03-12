Conor Garland Trade Paying Dividends for Blue Jackets Playoff Chances

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a unique spot as the calendar hits the middle of March. They currently sit 2 points outside of the final playoff spot in the East behind the Boston Bruins. The Blue Jackets have gotten points in 7 straight games and recently won their latest game over the Tampa Bay Lightning, who sit in second in the Atlantic Division.

And the fact that Columbus has been scoring a lot of goals and have generally just been playing better as a team, is because of general manager Don Waddell's addition of Conor Garland. Waddell acquired Garland at the Trade Deadline from the Vancouver Canucks, and it looks to be a steal so far.

The Blue Jackets have been missing a player like Garland who really can help kickstart their team by getting on the scoresheet early and often. Garland has 4 goals in his last 2 games combined with 2 per game. Garland could be a sneaky add that really could help the team make the playoffs this season.

Columbus had missed the playoffs the last few seasons because they were missing a player like Garland's caliber. Now that they have him, he is going to be key to a possible playoff push for the team.

Garland being traded to Columbus over the Islanders could prove huge for the playoff standings

The New York Islanders had been rumored to be trying to trade for Garland's services at the Trade Deadline for days at a time, but ultimately Waddell was the one that got the deal across the finish line and was able to acquire Garland.

The Islanders ended up settling for former St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn as their big addition at the deadline. Schenn, however, is in his mid 30s with a huge contract and has not contributed a whole lot so far this season.

Mar 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Islanders center Brayden Schenn (10) looks on during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

And the fact that the Blue Jackets were able to essentially acquire the better player who is also younger and faster and more dynamic, might help them in the playoff race. The Blue Jackets are 3 points behind the Islanders for third in the Metro division but are on their tail.

The Islanders would have been wise to try to get the Garland deal over the finish line, but could not get it done. It might cost them a playoff berth because they needed a better scorer and faster player than Schenn.

But ultimately the deadline played out with Garland heading to Columbus and Schenn heading to Long Island. The playoff race is going to be close until the very end, and the Islanders may lose out because of their mistake.

