Blue Jackets Repeating Old Mistakes with Kent Johnson

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the outside looking into the Eastern Conference's second wildcard playoff spot as they trail the Boston Bruins by 5 points which could be 3 if they beat the New York Rangers. And being that close to a playoff spot, Columbus needs as much scoring help as they can get.

But they are not helping their case as of late as they have been scratching 23-year-old former 2021 5th overall pick Kent Johnson from their lineup. Johnson is a top six player and thrives when he is deployed correctly and actually gets to see the ice.

But Johnson has been sitting in the press box the last couple games because he is currently having a tough year. Johnson has played in 56 games so far this season and has only tallied 6 goals and 12 assists.

But last season Johnson played in 68 games and tallied 24 goals and 33 assists for 57 points which is great production for a player like him. But Johnson is not getting a chance to redeem himself or be played correctly in the top six if he is going to be scratched for veteran Danton Heinen who doesn't do much.

The Blue Jackets did the same exact thing that they are doing with Johnson with former forward Egor Chinakhov. Chinakhov was having a rough year and was being deployed on the fourth line and then got healthy scratched. But Chinakhov was then traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins where Chinakhov is flourishing.

Feb 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Egor Chinakhov (59) reacts after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Columbus and head coach Rick Bowness needs to realize he is making a mistake and swap Heinen back out for Johnson. When Johnson is on his game, he can provide offense, Heinen has slowed down a lot over the last few seasons and does not provide much offensively.

Bowness needs to realize his mistake before it is too late

The Columbus bench boss needs to realize that Johnson is a way better player that can provide more offense than Heinen can. Heinen is somebody that can chip in offense once in a blue moon but that is about it.

There is no possible way that Bowness is deciding to give up on Johnson already like former head coach Dean Evason gave up on Chinakhov. There are going to be teams lining up for Johnson's services if the healthy scratches continue.

Bowness needs to realize that Johnson is the type of player that can help his team get closer if not into postseason contention. He needs to realize this mistake soon and correct it as soon as he can.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!