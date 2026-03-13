Blue Jackets HC Responds After Wonky Call Costs Game vs. Panthers

The Columbus Blue Jackets are right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race as they sit only 1 point behind the Boston Bruins for the last wildcard spot. The Blue Jackets currently have 77 points and the Bruins have 78 points.

In their most recent game, Columbus was able to get to overtime against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on the road. The Blue Jackets were looking for a crucial second point to tie the Bruins for the last playoff spot, but they were called for a tripping penalty relatively early in the overtime period.

The call on Adam Fantilli in overtime tonight. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/IdP0KJmR4t — Ed Francis (@BlueJacketStats) March 13, 2026

Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was going in on a breakaway looking to end the game and get two points for his team and was tripped by Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli. But it looks like towards the end of the play that Tkachuk just trips on his own as Fantili slings his stick at him.

So much so, that Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness sounded off after the game of what he thought about the penalty that was called on his star forward. Usually in instances like this if coaches or players speak out against the refs, it results in a fine by the league.

Rick Bowness on the OT penalty called on Adam Fantilli: "I don't think it was a penalty. Simple as that. We have the benefit of looking at (replay), the referees don't, but to me it's not a penalty." #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 13, 2026

Inconsistent penalty calls has cost teams points all season

Calls like these do not happen to just teams like Columbus. It happens all the time around the league as refs all around the sport have been so inconsistent all-year long and stuff like this happens in crucial moments of games.

Bowness has a case as to why he thought it was not a penalty. HE likely thought that Tkachuk chose to fall down on his own after Fantilli slid down and threw his stick. And that penalty call costed the Blue Jackets an extra point.

It is not certain what would have happened if they had not called the penalty and would have let the teams play as overtime is 3-on-3. But making that penalty call and giving Florida the advantage late in the game as they would eventually score the winner, did not make CBJ happy.

On certain angles the argument could be made that the tripping penalty was a penalty and was the correct call, but in other cases, it looks like Tkachuk falls. Florida likely will not make the playoffs this year so CBJ definitely needed the extra point.

But the referees decided to call the penalty and ultimately Florida won the game and got the extra point. But Bowness is justified in being upset with a penalty call that cost his team the game.

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