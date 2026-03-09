Michael Bunting is Exactly What Stars Needed

The Nashville Predators and general manager Barry Trotz made a choice at the NHL Trade Deadline to sell most of their pending unrestricted free agents. Michael Bunting was one of those players and Trotz decided to send him to the Dallas Stars to join one of the West's best.

With Bunting now being on the move for the third time in three seasons, he gets to join a team that is in contention for the Stanley Cup and has a very good roster. Bunting joins the likes of Mikko Rantanen, Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Jamie Benn, among others.

Jan 31, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) takes a shot on goal during first period against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

But there are certain things that Bunting brings to the table that will really excite Stars fans and make him a fan favorite in the Lone Star State. Bunting is a very physical player that likes to get in on the forecheck and get after the puck and really try to win puck battles.

Bunting also really likes to be that net front presence, whether that be during even-strength or on the powerplay. He really excels at screening the goalie and making it really hard for them to see, and that is the type of player that all teams love to have.

And the fact that it only cost the Stars and general manager Jim Nill a third-round pick, is an absolute steal for the kind of player that Bunting is, but both teams got what they were looking for in the trade as the Stars added a good player and the Predators helped their incoming rebuild.

Bunting Will Bring Great Traits to Dallas

Along with being a physical player that can finish his checks and get after the puck and screen the goalie, Bunting can also contribute on the scoreboard. And in the playoffs, teams like Dallas really need players like Bunting in their lineup.

Nill paying a small price of a third-round pick of Bunting's caliber was a good move. Bunting has not been in the playoffs the last few years, as he played for Nashville and Pittsburgh.

But Bunting will get to experience postseason hockey again as Dallas is going to get a top-3 spot in the Central Division when the regular season wraps up. Dallas likely will play Bunting in a third line role, maybe even top 6 as Rantanen and Hintz are out with injuries.

Having extra insurance when players go down right around this time of year is never a bad thing. Bunting will become well-liked in Dallas and will show them why it was a good thing he was traded there.

