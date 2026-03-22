Stars Can Clinch Playoff Spot With Win Over Golden Knights

The Stars are getting set to host a slumping Vegas Golden Knights team and if the Stars at least get to overtime or beat the Knights outright or if the Utah Mammoth defeats Los Angeles, the Stars will clinch their spot. The Stars are one of the teams to beat in the West and their record reflects that.

The Stars currently sit in second place in the Central Division with 97 points as they hold a record of 43-15-11. Outside of their rivals the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars have been one of the league's best teams and head coach Glen Guluztzan has done a great job in his first season at the helm.

The Dallas Stars can clinch a playoff spot today. Here’s how: pic.twitter.com/4tUzTu7TjU — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) March 22, 2026

The Stars have been led by superstars Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston as Robertson has 38 goals and 44 assists and Johnston has 37 goals and 37 assists. The duo has been lights out for the Stars this season and is a major reason why the Stars have been at the top of the league.

Mar 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) controls the puck in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Stars and Knights have already met twice this season with the Stars winning both matchups and they are set to wrap up the season series in Dallas. The Golden Knights have been slipping down the Pacific Division lately after recently losing to the Nashville Predators.

Every time the Stars and Golden Knights get together, it is usually a close game. This one should go about the same, likely a one goal game as Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger always has his best against Vegas.

The Stars clinching their spot now is good for their stars and depth

If the Stars were to get their playoff spot now, that spells good for their injured players and for players like Robertson and Johnston. There is a little less than a month left in the regular season as the Stanley Cup Playoffs are approaching.

And if the Stars clinch now, players like Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen do not have to rush back from their injuries. They can be able to get more recovery time and get healthy before the playoffs begin and the Stars can rely on their depth till the season ends.

The Stars are pretty much guaranteed a top 3 spot in the Central DIvision in the playoffs as the other wildcard teams are not close to them in points. And clinching so early. the Stars will not have to worry about relying on their main guys so much down the stretch.

And with Gulutzan being a first year head coach, he should like being able to take this approach. Being able to rest his regulars more with the season winding down, is great for their energy and health come playoff time.

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