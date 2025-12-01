Stars' Young Core Continues Dominance
There is just something about drafting well and finding the right players to complete your core. Well, for Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill, he seems to have hit a home run with his current core.
Two of the Stars' forwards who play in the top six regularly and on the top power play unit have been dominating for quite some time now.
Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson seem to be scoring goals night in and night out, no matter the opponent. In their recent win over the Ottawa Senators, both scored goals again as Johnston tallied his 14th goal of the year and Robertson tallied his 16th goal of the year, along with adding an assist.
There seems to be nobody that can stop these two players, no matter who the Stars take on night in and night out.
Robertson sits at 16 goals and 18 assists in 26 games played for the Stars, whileJohnston has 14 goals and 13 assists in 26 games. They are carrying the offense for Dallas, and it is a welcoming sight. Nobody can seem to contain them, and that is a very good thing as the Stars stay dominant in the Western Conference.
Stars Future Bright with Johnston and Robertson
It is no secret that the Stars have their two superstars in their forward core and then more good players around them to help out. But when Nill was able to draft both players, he really knocked it out of the park with them.
The Stars never have to panic when they put both Johnston and Robertson in the lineup because the coaching staff knows they can count on them to get the team on the scoreboard when it's needed. Johnston even scored a big goal in Game 7 of last year's first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.
These kids come up clutch, and it has been known ever since they officially put on the Stars jersey. They can be relied upon for big moments in the regular season and in the playoffs, as they are dangerous offensively whenever they hit the ice game in and game out.
These two cannot be stopped and refuse to be stopped and already seem to be generational players. Stars fans really have it good with these two, as they will help lead the Stars to a Stanley Cup win very soon.
