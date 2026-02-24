Oilers Expected to Move Veteran Forward By Trade Deadline

The National Hockey League is getting ready to start back up this week after a long Olympic break that saw Team USA win the Gold Medal over Canada in overtime. And with the league finally getting back into action, the Edmonton Oilers are wasting no time on the phones.

NHL insider David Pagnotta suggests that the Oilers are going to soon deal veteran forward Andrew Mangiapane soon, as he has not exactly been the best fit in Alberta. The Oilers' main struggle all year long and in previous seasons has been goal scoring outside of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman.

As the #LetsGoOilers navigate the trade waters, I’m told they remain in talks with a few teams regarding Andrew Mangiapane. Expectation is he will be moved by the trade deadline, which is now less than 10 days and 20 hours away. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 24, 2026

And when the Oilers went into the offseason after losing in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second year in a row to the Florida Panthers, they were on the hunt for goal scoring. Mangiapane had a nice year for the Washington Capitals last season with 14 goals and 14 assists in 81 regular season games played.

It seems like the Oilers were banking on that production to continue this year, but that has not exactly been the case. Mangiapane has scored six goals and added six assists so far this season in 49 games played. That is not going to be good enough for an Oilers team that needs to score goals outside of the usual suspects.

Mangiapane's role might be why his production is down

Mangiapane currently occupies a third-line role with players who do not score a ton of goals. Mangiapane is somebody who needs to play with a superstar like McDavid at this point in his career and then he will put up points.

Mangiapane currently plays with veteran Jack Roslovic and rookie Matthew Savoie. Roslovic has not scored a lot this year and Savoie scored a lot back when he was playing for his junior league team, but has not quite figured it out in the NHL yet.

But alas, with the little production that Mangiapane has given the Oilers and not being in the right role, it makes sense that Edmonton is trying to and will move him. The Oilers do not have a lot of time and the clock is ticking to get a deal done as time is going by fast and the deadline is less than two weeks away.

So, the Oilers have to act fast and see what they can get from somebody for him, as other contending teams might use him in a better role. Mangiapane has not worked out in Edmonton, and it is time for a change of scenery.

