Oilers GM Should Be Fired For Tristan Jarry Trade

The Edmonton Oilers have had a goaltending issue for quite some time, even dating back to their back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals losses to the Florida Panthers. They have not had the consistency and have not gotten the big saves they have needed from virtually anyone.

Well, rewind a few months ago when it seemed like Tristan Jarry was figuring it out for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that has been in the Metropolitan Division race for a while now. The Oilers and general manager Stan Bowman decided to jump on the opportunity of acquiring Jarry to see if he could fix their issues.

But fast forward to now and Jarry recently got pulled in the Oilers loss to the Anaheim Ducks right out of the Olympic break. Ever since Jarry landed in Edmonton, it seems like he has not been able to keep his composure and still struggles with rebound control, and teams know his weaknesses.

Bowman ended up moving Stuart Skinner, a pending UFA, Brett Kulak, another pending UFA and was just moved to Colorado and a second-round pick. Jarry still has two years left on his deal at $5.375 million AAV. It is a horrid contract to still have to deal with.

Skinner has not been the greatest goaltender for the Penguins, but has gotten the job done more than Jarry has in Edmonton. And the fact that Penguins GM Kyle Dubas got out of Jarry's awful contract and got a second-round pick from Bowman.

That should be grounds for firing Bowman if ownership ever considers it. Bowman has to deal with Jarry's contract and how he is not helping his team win games anymore. And he did not force Dubas to retain money on Jarry's deal. Edmonton needs to fire Bowman.

Bowman needs to figure out his goaltending before Edmonton falls out of playoff contention

The Oilers' backup goalie currently is Connor Ingram, but he is not the best goalie in the world, either. So the Oilers, as of the current moment, are stuck with two veterans who both have issues and are not necessarily helping their team win games.

Bowman might want to figure this one out before it is too late. The Ducks jumped the Oilers after defeating them more recently and some Western Conference teams in the standings are closer than Edmonton might think.

Edmonton does not want to miss the playoffs with two of the best players the league has in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Bowman needs to figure this out soon and fix it as best as he can before it becomes too late.

