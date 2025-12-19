Insider Thinks Oilers Could Call Sabres After Tristan Jarry Injury

The Edmonton Oilers might have a goaltending problem on their hands. Tristan Jarry left the game against the Boston Bruins on December 18 with an injury, and if it turns out to be serious, the Oilers could be forced to make a move before the holiday roster freeze hits on Friday.

According to Elliotte Friedman, he wouldn't be surprised at all if Edmonton reaches out to the Buffalo Sabres about acquiring a goaltender. Speaking on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman revealed the Oilers have already been doing their research on one specific target.

Alex Lyon Is the Guy

Friedman identified Alex Lyon as the most likely Sabres goalie to be available. Buffalo has three netminders on the roster, but not all of them are realistic trade candidates.

Colten Ellis is off the table. Both the Sabres and new general manager Jarmo Kekalainen think very highly of Ellis. Buffalo did extensive work on him before claiming him on waivers, and Kekalainen had seen Ellis before and liked him as well.

Devon Levi isn't going anywhere either, at least not right now. Friedman doesn't think the Sabres would trade Levi while they're still trying to make the playoffs. That leaves Lyon as the obvious choice.

Edmonton Has Done the Homework

The Oilers aren't going into this blind. Friedman made it clear Edmonton has been tracking Lyon for a while now and called the Sabres multiple times in recent weeks, even before Kekalainen was officially hired as general manager.

"Edmonton has spoken about them. They've done their research on them. They looked into him again this season. They called the Sabres a couple times in recent weeks, I think before Kekalainen was officially hired."

Friedman also expressed his respect for what Lyon brings to the table. The veteran goaltender has a track record of stepping in and stabilizing teams during critical stretches. "I have great respect for Lyon. I think he's a guy who has saved how many teams with good 10- to 15-game stretches."

Two Big Questions

Whether a deal actually happens comes down to two factors. First, is Buffalo ready to make this move? Second, how seriously is Jarry hurt? If Jarry's injury is minor and he'll be back soon, the Oilers might not feel the urgency to pull the trigger.

But if it's more serious and Edmonton needs goaltending help immediately, Friedman expects a call to Buffalo sooner rather than later. "It comes down to whether Buffalo is ready to do this. And it also comes down to how seriously Jarry might be hurt," Friedman explained.

He continued, "But I wouldn't be surprised at all if Edmonton makes a call to Buffalo on Friday, if they haven't already." With the Friday deadline looming and Jarry's status uncertain, the Oilers may need to act quickly.