Finland-Canada Olympic Opener Postponed After Norovirus Outbreak

The women's Olympic hockey game between Canada and Finland has been postponed today after a norovirus outbreak left Team Finland unable to field a full roster for their tournament opener at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, according to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic.

Finland managed just 10 players on the ice during their pre-game skate, with eight skaters and two goalies available. The team's other 13 players remained quarantined in the Olympic Village, either sick with the virus or isolated due to exposure.

Star defender Jenni Hiirikoski and forward Petra Nieminen were among those who participated in the skate. Captain Michelle Karvinen and forward Susanna Tapani, both key offensive weapons, were notably absent from the group.

"It's really hard at the moment," Finnish GM Kimmo Oikarinen said of the situation.

Oikarinen declined to specify exactly how many players were actually ill versus those quarantined as a precaution. Speaking hours before the originally scheduled 9:10 PM local puck drop, he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the team's ability to compete.

IOC Makes Decision

The postponement came after consultations between multiple organizations, including the International Olympic Committee, which released a statement emphasizing health and safety as the priority.

"While all stakeholders recognise the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition," the IOC statement read.

The game has been rescheduled for February 12 at 2:30 PM local time at the same venue. The decision was made collectively by several organizations involved in the tournament.

Norovirus is "a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea," according to the Center for Disease Control. The outbreak threatened to derail Finland's Olympic campaign before it even began.

Coach Addresses Health Concerns

Finnish coach Tero Lehterä said most affected players are improving but emphasized they weren't healthy enough to compete. He also raised concerns about potentially spreading the illness to Team Canada.

"There's the chance that if I played them, it would influence Team Canada and their health as well," Lehterä said.

Tonight's women's Olympic hockey game between Finland and Canada has officially been postponed.



"The decision was taken following consultations with medical professionals after cases of norovirus were identified within Team Finland."



Game will now be played on Feb. 12 at 2:30. — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) February 5, 2026

"But I couldn't risk my players if they were ill yesterday to play tonight. Because that would be wrong against the individual."

The postponement marks an unfortunate start to what was supposed to be hockey's return to normalcy at the Winter Olympics.

Unlike the 2022 Beijing Games, where COVID-19 restrictions kept fans away and forced some players to wear masks during competition, Milan was set to welcome full crowds without pandemic-related separation. Finland entered the tournament as a legitimate medal contender with four Olympic bronze medals in program history.

Canada comes to Italy as the defending champion, having won five of the seven Olympic women's hockey tournaments since the sport debuted in 1998. Both teams will now adjust their schedules, with the February 12 makeup date creating new challenges for tournament preparation.

