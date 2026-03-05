Anze Kopitar Closing in on Kings Legend's Points Record

Few players have defined an organization the way Anze Kopitar has defined the Los Angeles Kings. For two decades, he has been the quiet and steady engine behind the franchise’s most successful era.

This season, though, has carried a different tone. The Kings entered the year hoping their captain’s final campaign before retirement would feel like a celebration. Instead, it has been filled with uncertainty and a dramatic coaching change.

Sixty games into the schedule, Los Angeles sits on the outside of the playoff picture, locked in a tight wild-card race with the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators.

Still, amid the uneven season, one storyline continues to shine. Kopitar is closing in on the most significant milestone in Kings franchise history.

Kopitar's Milestone-Filled Final Season

On February 5, in a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Kopitar recorded the 1,300th point of his career with an assist on the Kings’ only goal of the night, scored by Trevor Moore (video below).

The milestone placed him alongside Marcel Dionne as one of just 16 players in NHL history to reach 1,300 points with a single franchise, and the 39th player overall in league history to reach 1,300 points.

Earlier this season, an injury also kept Kopitar from what would have been his 100th career game against the San Jose Sharks — a significant achievement that became a forgotten milestone.

When he steps onto the ice at home against the New York Islanders on March 5, he will become the 25th player in NHL history to appear in 1,500 regular-season games. It’s a number that reflects far more than longevity. It represents durability, leadership, and a career defined by reliability.

Kopitar Approaching Marcell Dionne

For the Kings, Kopitar has been all of that and more. He has captained the team for a decade and led the franchise in scoring in 15 different seasons. And now he’s closing in on the most important record in franchise history.

Similar to how Sidney Crosby recently passed Mario Lemieux to become the Penguins’ franchise-leading scorer earlier this season (video below), Kopitar is now closing in on Los Angeles’ all-time scoring record.

The Kings’ all-time scoring record belongs to Marcel Dionne, who scored 1,307 points in just 921 games during his time in Los Angeles. Kopitar is now just a few points behind at 1,302 and is expected to pass the mark in the coming games.

Kopitar already owns the Kings' franchise record for assists, and currently sits third in goals with 446, behind Dionne’s 550 for second place in Kings history. The franchise leader in goals is Luc Robitaille with 557.

What makes Kopitar’s climb remarkable is his loyalty. Every one of his goals has come in a Kings uniform, unlike Dionne and Robitaille, who, coincidentally, spent the remainder of their careers with the Red Wings and Rangers, with Robitaille also playing one season with the Penguins.

Remembering Marcel Dionne’s Legacy

Before Kopitar became the face of the franchise, that title belonged to Dionne.

Dionne began his NHL career by being drafted second overall by the Detroit Red Wings. He scored 133 goals across four seasons before arriving in Los Angeles in 1975. What followed was one of the most explosive scoring runs the NHL has ever seen.

With the Kings, Dionne became a nightly highlight. His quick release, creativity, and relentless scoring instincts made him one of hockey’s most feared offensive players throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He eventually finished his time in Los Angeles with 1,307 points in 921 games — a pace that helped define an era of Kings hockey. After leaving the team, Dionne spent three seasons with the New York Rangers, scoring another 118 goals before retiring with 731 goals in his career.

Despite limited playoff success during those years, Dionne’s offensive dominance remains undeniable. He still ranks sixth in NHL history in points per game at 1.31 and 17th all-time in goals per game at .542.

For decades, his franchise scoring record stood as a monument to that greatness. Now Kopitar is preparing to step alongside it.

Jan 31, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

One Final Push for a Franchise Legend

Milestones often arrive quietly. Sometimes they come during routine games in the middle of the schedule, overshadowed by standings and playoff races. But for the Kings, Kopitar’s next few points will carry enormous meaning.

They will symbolize the passing of one legendary era into another — from Dionne’s scoring brilliance to Kopitar’s two decades of steady excellence. And with little time remaining in the season, the stakes extend beyond history.

Every game matters now. If the Kings want to give their long-time captain one final playoff run before his career comes to an end, the push needs to start immediately.

