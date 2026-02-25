Kings' Trade Talks For Canadiens' Veteran Forward Fall Through

The Los Angeles Kings shocked the world right before the Olympic break and the NHL Trade Freeze by acquiring Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers.

Panarin was rumored to have more interest in playing for teams like the Florida Panthers and the Dallas Stars, but LA seemingly got the deal done.

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) looks to pass the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose.

And even with acquiring Panarin before the break, the Kings are still on the hunt for a top-six forward.

NHL reporter Dennis Bernstein said that the Kings actually looked into Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine, but that he is not a fit in LA and are going to look at other options.

The Western Conference is wide open as of the current moment, outside of obvious contenders like the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars. So teams like the Kings, looking to improve their team and go for it, is not necessarily a bad idea.

The Kings could look to Pittsburgh for a top six forward as Dubas is open for business

The Pittsburgh Penguins have shocked everyone around the hockey world and currently sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference. But just because they are in a good standing past the Olympic break, does not mean Kyle Dubas isn't looking to unload guys.

It has been rumored for a while, and maybe even a couple of seasons now, that Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust might be available for the right price if teams come calling. And with the Kings still in the market for a top-six forward, Rakell could be a good fit.

Could the Penguins and Kyle Dubas possibly ask LA for Quinton Byfield in return? It seems like the early results on Byfield have not been great in LA and could need a change of scenery if he were to go back in a deal to Pittsburgh.

But there is no shortage of options for Ken Holland if he wants to keep upgrading his lineup. It was a good start with Panarin, and now Holland can continue to search for more scoring threats.

