NHL Mourns Longtime Reporter Jessi Pierce’s Passing

A longtime dedicated and respected Minnesota Wild correspondent for NHL.com — Jessi Pierce — and her three children died in Minnesota on March 22.

The NHL made the announcement surrounding the passings on March 22. Pierce, 37, had covered the Wild for the past decade. Firefighters responded to a house fire on the morning of March 21 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Neighbors called 911 and reported seeing flames coming through the roof. Fire crews located an adult, three children and a dog inside the house and all were deceased, the White Bear Lake Fire Department said per ESPN. In addition, the cause of the fire is still under an ongoing investigation.

"The entire NHL.com team is devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jessi and her children," Bill Price, vice president and editor in chief of NHL.com, said in a statement. "Jessi's love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us. She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed."

The NHL also added that the entire league is sending prayers to the Pierce family.

"The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children. Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly," the league said in a statement.

Minnesota Wild Mourn Loss of Longtime Reporter

The Wild currently have 92 points in the Central Division across a 40-19-12 overall record.

Minnesota is known as the "State of Hockey," with the state's Wild fanbase growing ever since the North Stars had moved to Dallas to become the Stars in the early 1990s.

We are heartbroken and join the State of Hockey in mourning the tragic loss of Jessi and her children. May they rest in peace 💔. pic.twitter.com/H8L8Wgu6l4 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 22, 2026

Pierce was a talented reporter known for being bold, while pairing humor into her coverage alongside institutional knowledge she established after having covered her hometown team for over a decade. Her passing comes after she reached one of her dreams of becoming a NHL writer — a dream she first thought of at the age of 18.

"The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children," the Wild said in a statement. "Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL.

"Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them."

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