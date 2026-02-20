Team USA vs Slovakia Live Updates: Semifinal Matchup Begins

Team USA remains in contention for the Americans' first gold medal in men's ice hockey since 1980; now transitioning to taking on Slovakia in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Semifinals.

The U.S. earned a spot in the Feb. 20 semifinal following a 2-1 overtime win against Sweden in the quarterfinals, with defenseman Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild serving as the U.S. hero of the game with his OT goal at the 63:27 mark, featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" ringing out throughout Italy. The Americans skated a 30-minute skate at noon on the practice rink at Santaguilia Ice Arena prior to play against the Slovaks. The men will look to build on the 2026 Gold Medal win for the U.S. women, who earned their medals on Feb. 19 following a 2-1 OT win over Canada.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Team USA takes a selfie with their gold medals after defeating Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team has played in two previous semifinal games in the Winter Olympics and is 2-0. Team USA last played in an Olympic semifinal in Vancouver in 2010 and came away with a 6-1 win.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal for the U.S.; the netminder currently leads the ongoing Olympic tournament in both save percentage (.958) and goals against average (0.98).

The U.S. and Slovakia have played six previous times in the Olympics Games, with the USA holding a 3-0-1-1-1 advantage.

Canada took down Finland 3-2 after trailing 2-0 to advance to the gold medal game in the opening semifinal game. The Canadiens were also notably without star Sidney Crosby, who is currently dealing with an injury reported to be of the right leg. The winner between the Americans and Slovakia will move on to face the Canadians, while the loser will move on to taking on the Finns for the bronze.

Simon Nemec and Juraj Slafkovsky remain ones to watch for Slovakia on the blueline — Nemec has two points in four games.

Team USA Projected Lines/Semifinal Lineup:

Team USA🇺🇸 semifinal lineup vs. Slovakia🇸🇰:



B.Tkachuk-Eichel-M.Tkachuk

Guentzel-Matthews-Boldy

Hughes-Larkin-Thompson

Miller-Nelson-Trocheck

Keller



Hughes-McAvoy

Slavin-Faber

Sanderson-Werenski

Hanifin



Hellebuyck

Oettinger — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 20, 2026

USA vs Slovakia Live Updates:

