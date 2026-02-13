Three-Time Gold Medalist Marie-Philip Poulin Skates With Canada in Milan

There was a welcomed sight at Canada's practice in Milan on Thursday morning. Marie-Philip Poulin, the most decorated player in women's Olympic hockey history, rejoined her teammates on the ice for the first time since being injured earlier this week.

The Canadian captain participated in full team drills and was seen doing extra edgework on her right leg, testing it after the injury that has sidelined her for two games. Poulin was hurt in the first period of Canada's preliminary round game against Czechia.

She took a hard hit from PWHL first overall pick Kristyna Kaltounkova along the boards and went down awkwardly. In visible distress, she briefly attempted to return on Canada's power play but quickly left for the locker room. She returned to the bench near the end of the period but did not play, leaving the game permanently after the opening frame.

Two Games Missed

Poulin's absence was felt immediately. Canada suffered a 5-0 loss to the United States without their captain, their worst defeat to the Americans in Olympic history. They bounced back with a 5-0 victory over Finland to close preliminary play, but the question of Poulin's availability for the knockout round loomed large.

Thursday's practice provided a significant boost. Seeing their captain back in full drills signals she could be available for Friday's quarterfinal against Germany, though her official status has not been confirmed.

A Legacy Like No Other

Poulin is competing in her fifth Olympic Games and has delivered in the biggest moments throughout her career. She scored the gold medal winning goal for Canada in 2010, 2014, and 2022, cementing her status as the greatest clutch performer in women's hockey history.

Beyond the Olympics, Poulin captains the PWHL's Montreal Victoire and won the league's MVP award last season. At 33 years old, she remains the heartbeat of the Canadian program.

Knockout Round Awaits

Canada faces Germany on Friday with a semifinal berth on the line. The winner will likely face Finland, Czechia, Switzerland, or Sweden for a spot in the gold medal game. Having Poulin available would transform Canada's chances.

Without her, they looked vulnerable against the Americans. With her, they have the tournament's most dangerous offensive weapon and a player who has repeatedly risen to the occasion when Olympic gold is at stake.

