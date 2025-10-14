Canadiens Prospect Focused on Two-Way Game
For any player looking to make the jump from the amateur ranks to the National Hockey League, the grind is the hardest, as it's the best of the best. But for the center position, it's a game of being prepared to support the offense, while being reliable defensively to break the puck out of the defensive zone and ensure that positional awareness is the primary focus.
Montreal Canadiens 2024 21st overall draft selection Michael Hage knows that all too well, as he spent the offseason after his freshman season in the gym and on the ice working hard at getting stronger and faster, in preparation for a hopeful national championship. But he also wants to show Canadiens management that he is serious about developing into the kind of player that can be relied upon across all three zones and as a pillar down the middle.
“My game is about creating, but that doesn’t start only in the offensive zone,” explained Hage to RG. “I need to be able to play a strong two-way game, and that starts with being creative defensively too.”
The Canadiens' belief in Hage is something that proves they know his capabilities, and they feel that with hard work and guidance from his coaches that he can develop into the exact piece that they need. But without any doubt, the vote of confidence is also one that challenges him to become the best version of himself.
His work appears to have paid off already, as he looks quicker and stronger with the puck on his stick, and his awareness to find open space and slow the play down for himself and his teammates, something that the elite centers in the NHL can do, also looks to have taken some great strides. But he has also shown an ability to find open space and provide an outlet option for his linemates when transitioning the puck up the ice.
Each position presents its different challenges, and oftentimes, it's a matter of getting the repetition in and finding a certain level of confidence. A center needs to stay focused, as responsibilities include anticipating the opposition's tendencies, winning faceoffs, and remaining in an optimal position to support both the defense and offense.
For a young player, especially with the skills that Hage has, it's easy to focus on trying to score every shift and doing the things that brought success throughout his career. But if the goal is to succeed at the next level, then shooting for offense isn't going to get him very far, so his awareness of wanting to become an all-around player is a testament to his maturity and willingness to grow.
While the NHL is never a sure thing for any player, it's encouraging that Hage is working on all areas of his game to do his best to ensure that he is prepared when the NHL conversations start. Whether it be at the end of the NCAA season or next year, if he proves he is ready to take the next step, his NHL dream could be very close.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!