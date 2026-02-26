Devils Honor Jack Hughes in First Game After Golden Goal

The New Jersey Devils were getting set to host the Buffalo Sabres in both teams' first game back from the Olympic break. But before the game got started, the New Jersey Devils honored Jack Hughes for his performance at the Milan Olympics after he scored the Golden Goal in overtime to beat Team Canada 2-1.

The Devils even helped honor Tage Thompson, who played with Hughes on Team USA and both had huge performances in the tournament. Thompson and Hughes played on the third line together in Milan and looked like they were going to light up the scoresheet every time they were on the ice.

Feb 25, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) take a lap on the ice prior to the start of their game at Prudential Center. The two were teammates for the gold medal winning Team USA men’s ice hockey team at the 2026 Milan Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Thompson and Hughes helped bring the gold back home for Team USA for the first time since 1980, when the "Miracle on Ice" happened. It had been a long time coming for Team USA as they won the Gold Medal 46 years to the day of when that happened.

Team USA would not have won the gold medal without both Hughes and Thompson and the Devils made such a nice tribute for both players. Thompson and Hughes also both played on power play units for Team USA and scored goals on the man advantage during the tournament.

Hughes and Thompson were set for a huge clash after the ceremony

The Devils and Sabres were facing a huge game ahead of them after the ceremony celebrating the gold medalists took place. The Devils and Sabres were both trying to either stay in playoff contention or get into playoff contention with the season resuming.

The Sabres came out on top 2-1, thanks to Thompson's 31st goal of the season in the second period.

Hughes and Thompson are the biggest names on their respective teams and are big parts of what both teams do on a nightly basis. Hughes and Thompson knew that the game between their teams was coming, as they both attended the White House previously, as they were invited by the president, as most teams that win championships get invited to Washington, D.C.

Thompson's Sabres have been facing a playoff drought that ranges past a decade and the Devils have recently made the playoffs the last couple of seasons, but have been an early exit. It was not known till close to game time that if Thompson and Hughes were going to play, as they were coming back from D.C.

But both players made it in time for the important clash between their clubs and after the ceremony took place. Thompson and Hughes will be USA legends forever.

