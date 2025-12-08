Islanders Goalie Continues Bounce-Back Campaign with Latest Honor

This has been a bounce-back season for starting New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin. After beginning his career with three consecutive years with a goals-against average below 2.40, the last two seasons have been a completely different story. The Islanders have been less of a threat in the Eastern Conference, and Sorokin's performance has suffered accordingly.

This year, however, Sorokin looks locked in for the Islanders. He's been especially impressive over the last few starts, which earned him the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending December 7th. The honor is another endorsement that Sorokin is back on track to become one of the NHL's elite netminders.

30 Strong

Sorokin is in the middle of a three-game winning streak. In each of those games, the Islanders have surrendered at least 30 shots on goal. Usually, that many shots on goal is a strong indicator that team is struggling to contain the opposing offense.

That doesn't really matter, however, when you have Sorokin playing out of his mind. He's recorded at least 30 saves in each of those recent three victories, including a 32-save shutout over the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

His performance in net has been outstanding lately, and he's been the reason the Islanders have won multiple games this year they were outplayed in. That type of anchor in net gives the Islanders an unlimited supply of confidence. They know they can be aggressive when they have a world-class netminder between the pipes.

Nov 26, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Three or Less

Another impressive stretch Sorokin is on is his ability to limit the damage. The last time that Sorokin gave up more than three goals in a start was on October 28th in a loss against the Boston Bruins. It's been over a month and 13 appearances since that four-goal game. He's recorded three shutouts and has allowed two goals or fewer in eight of those starts.

As long as Sorokin keeps this stretch up, the Islanders are in the hunt. They currently occupy the third and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division and are four points back of the division lead. With the Metro wide open at this point in the regular season, Sorokin might be able to propel his team to an unlikely division lead.

This run is exactly what Sorokin and the Islanders were hoping to see. It's been a rough stretch the past two seasons, but with his latest acknowledgment, he's back amongst the elite goalies in the NHL.

