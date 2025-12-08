Rangers, Golden Knights Battle in Rare Overtime Matchup

When the NHL moved to 3-on-3 overtime in 2015, the goal was simple: create space, open the game up and cut down on shootouts. It worked instantly. End-to-end rushes, breakaways and pure chaos became the league’s new brand of bonus hockey. Games were supposed to be decided quickly — and most are — but every now and then, the sport throws a curveball.

On December 7 at Madison Square Garden, the Vegas Golden Knights and New York Rangers gave fans one of the strangest and wildest finishes of the season. What began as a normal night ended in a rare stretch of 4-on-4 overtime, a rule-book oddity that set the stage for a stunning game-winner.

A Back-and-Forth Battle at MSG

The game started with a jolt. Just 36 seconds in, Brett Howden capitalized on a slick feed from Mitch Marner, sliding a shot through Jonathan Quick’s five-hole to give Vegas a 1–0 lead.

The Rangers clawed back midway through the second. At 9:08, Mika Zibanejad scored by chipping a loose rebound over Carter Hart’s left pad, tying the game 1–1. Later in the second, Alexis Lafreniere brought MSG to life and put New York ahead with a bardown dart from the right circle.

Unfortunately for Rangers fans, Vegas refused to go quietly. With 52 seconds left in regulation, Tomas Hertl cleaned up a rebound in the low slot, beating Quick with a backhand to tie the game 2–2. The sequence followed a pair of roughing minors that sent the final 1:58 of the third to 4-on-4, and even with Hart pulled for the extra skater, Hertl delivered the late-game equalizer.

the goal that evened the game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kEbucturGP — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 8, 2025

It was fitting, considering both Hertl and head coach Bruce Cassidy had recently spoken about the team’s overtime struggles and the need to stop leaving points on the table.

A Rare Twist: 4-on-4 Overtime

The game heading to overtime carried extra weight. The Rangers have struggled at home all season. Meanwhile, Vegas had lost six straight overtime games (not counting shootouts) dating back to their second outing of the year, when they beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime.

New York had fallen 3–2 in overtime on the previous day to the league-leading Colorado Avalanche. With J.T. Miller skating in his 900th regular-season game, the Rangers were trying their hardest to flip the script. Then came the twist.

Just two seconds into overtime, the penalties to Will Borgen and Howden expired, sending both players out of the box and onto the ice. According to NHL rules, play remains 4-on-4 in overtime until the next whistle. That whistle didn’t come for nearly the entire overtime frame, finally sounding with only 16.9 seconds left.

The ice reset to 3-on-3 for the faceoff, and what followed was pure magic. Howden won the draw, Shea Theodore zipped a long bank pass off the boards, and Jack Eichel broke free on a breakaway with eight seconds remaining. One-on-one with Jonathan Quick, he ended the game with an elite finish to cap an unforgettable sequence (video below).

and that's another Jack Eichel beauty for ya 🤑 pic.twitter.com/rI7Uhwh5MM — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 8, 2025

The Rangers didn’t get the storybook ending on their captain’s milestone night, but they did have a strong response against a top-tier opponent. And for the Golden Knights, the win carried real meaning — snapping their overtime skid, earning their second straight victory past regulation, and finally exorcising the demons that had followed them into extra time.

