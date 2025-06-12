Atlanta Approves Potential Ownership Group to Apply for NHL Expansion
Despite the fact the Stanley Cup Final is monopolizing hockey news cycles, there is an interesting footnote coming out of Atlanta regarding potential NHL expansion to the Peach state.
The NHL has recently added new franchises like the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. They also approved the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah, thus giving birth to the Mammoth.
Gary Bettman has been seeking cities to expand to. Atlanta happens to be one of those cities, despite the fact two teams failed in Atlanta previously. The Atlanta Flames died out and relocated to Calgary and the Atlanta Thrashers were alive from 1999 through 2011 before being sold and relocated to Winnipeg.
When the NHL first discussed expansion, Bettman said at a press conference that the prior failures in Atlanta would not deter the league from going back.
"I don't think the prior two visits have any bearing on whether or not we would go back — if all the other pieces that are referred to were put together," Bettman said.
Bettman thinks the environment is different, or at least that is what he said last month.
“It’s a different place than when the Flames and the Thrashers left, in terms of how big the city is, how robust it is, the sporting interest,” Bettman said,per Sportsnet. “I don't think the prior two visits have any bearing on whether or not we would go back — if all the other pieces that are referred to were put together.”
Quebec City, Houston, New Orleans and Atlanta have all been listed as potential sites. On Wednesday evening, Atlanta made a significant move in its effort to bring a franchise back to the area.
According to ESPN NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Forsyth County, a county located within the Atlanta metropolitan area "just signed off on definitive documents for the Gathering at S Forsyth."
Weekes posted the following on social media.
"Forsyth county just signed off on definitive documents for the Gathering at S Forsyth. Vernon Krause plans to sit down w Commissioner Bettman. Big step in process here. #HockeyX."
