Bruins Top Pick Returning To NCAA
Boston Bruins 2025 seventh overall selection James Hagens has chosen to return back to the NCAA, for his sophomore season with the Boston College Eagles.
While it often feels that top-10 selections are under the microscope, and expected to turn pro right away, Hagens decision, along with some influence from Bruins management is a wise one, for the 5'10", 185-pound left-shot center.
Hagens isn't known for his physical nature, though he plays as hard as anyone in the college ranks, so returning for a second season to college hockey will allow him to beef up in the weight room, while finding new innovative ways to exploit defense's and improve his all-around game against players upwards over five or six years his senior.
The talented Hauppage, New York native is at his best with the puck on his stick, allowing his linemates to slip into soft spots in defensive coverage, where he has a knack for finding them thanks to his tremendous playmaking. Hagens vision, speed and offensive zone awareness make him a nightmare to defend against.
Shooting is something that he will continue to improve on, but thanks to the fact that he is adept at looking off defender's and able to change the angle on his shot at the last second, he is a dual threat, and will only continue nurturing a devastating game from the opposing blue line in.
Boston undoubtedly could use some immediate help to try and turn things around, with hopes of getting back to the Stanley Cup playoffs and making some noise. However, the idea of letting Hagens marinate with the BC Eagles, and show up at training camp in 2026-27 ready to steal a roster spot was too tantalizing to pass up.
The Bruins aren't likely to make waves next year, though teams emerge and surprise everybody each season, so Hagens can focus on an NCAA championship, and besting his rookie season totals (11-26-37 in 37 games), which should leave no doubt about his readiness for the NHL.
A dynamic center, who is recognized for his two-way play down the middle, should have no doubters, if he can continue growing his offensive game, while working hard at defending, and especially in the face off dot.
Hages projects as a center, but his talents could translate to a top line forward, however, it may come on the wing. There aren't many top-line centers who are 5'10", and it's easier to move a center to the wing, than a winger to center.
