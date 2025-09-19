Bruins Forward Embracing Underdog Mentality
Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie scored 33 goals last season, and emerged as a player who may have top-six upside, which is more than anybody expected.
Many believed that he wouldn't be able to score 30 goals, and he had no problem sharing his thoughts about that fact. His previous career high was 17, which he scored the previous season with the Bruins.
"I'm sure nobody that's interviewing me now thought I was going to score 33 goals last year," Geekie said, in response to a question from Connor Ryan about his odds of scoring 30+goals again.
Geekie, who was originally drafted in the third round (67th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, started his career with the AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, signing an Amateur Tryout Agreement. This eventually led to the Hurricanes signing him to his three-year entry-level deal.
After playing a total of just 38 games, over two seasons (2019-20 and 2020-21) with the Hurricanes, Geekie was selected by the expansion Seattle Kraken, bringing him from Raleigh to the Emerald City. Geekie would go on to play two seasons with the Kraken, but his potential never really took shape, as he recorded 22 and 28-point seasons, respectively.
The Kraken decided not to qualify Geekie ahead of Free Agency 2023, which opened the door for the Bruins to swoop in and sign him to a two-year $4 million deal. This was a prove-it deal for Geekie, who had some struggles, resulting in being healthy scratched by then head coach Jim Montgomery; however, he managed to turn things around, while playing with David Pastrnak on the Bruins' top line.
Certainly, Pastrnak can make any player look very good, but Geekie's style, which is best described as hard-nosed, physical and responsible on both sides of the puck, deserves some praise as well.
Boston rewarded Geekie with a massive six-year deal, with an average annual value of $5.5 million, betting on him having just scratched the surface with his first 30-plus goal and 50-plus point campaign.
With a weight off his shoulders, not having to worry about contract negotiations, Geekie had the entire offseason to improve on the things that made him successful, his heavy release and fantastic one-timer. Given his size, he could also stand to open up space and create lanes for his teammates by driving hard to the front of the net.
30 goals might not have seemed likely, but now that he has achieved the feat, who says he can't do it again? But Geekie isn't going to talk about it, but rather do what he does, and let his play speak for itself.
