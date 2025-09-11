Breakaway on SI

Avalanche Defenseman Poised For Another Norris Trophy

The Colorado Avalanche have been blessed with a couple of superstars, one of whom could prove to be the best defensemen of the 2025-26 season.

Tyler Major-Mcnicol

May 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period against the Dallas Stars in game six of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar hit the ground running in his NHL career, playing 10 playoff games in the 2018 playoffs, after a dominant sophomore season, where he captained UMass and recorded 49 points in 41 games.

Through those 10 games, Makar posted a goal and five assists, and the Avalanche were beaten out in the second round at the hands of the San Jose Sharks.

Since then, Makar has been the runner-up or winner of the Norris Trophy (twice) each season, with his latest best defenseman honor coming after the 2024-25 season. Makar led all defensemen in goals (30), assists (62) and points with 92.

If there were ever a season that it felt like a lock for an individual award, it would be the upcoming season, and another Norris Trophy for Makar.

The lead-up to Makar becoming this superstar-level defenseman was one that was a bit unexpected, though the Avalanche certainly felt they had drafted a special player.

While Makar was touted as a fantastic defenseman pre-draft, which earned him the distinction of being the second drafted defenseman in his draft class at fourth overall, just one selection after Dallas Stars superstar defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

Makar was okay in the junior rankings, while playing for the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, but the speed at which he has established himself as one of, if not the top defenseman in the league is rather impressive. Over parts of three seasons, Makar participated in 111 games, posting 35 goals and 100 assists over that span.

In his draft year, the 2016-17 season, Makar had his most successful junior season, scoring 75 points in 54 games. This earned him the attention of the Avalanche. He followed that up with a solid freshman season, in which he recorded 21 points in 34 games.

Apr 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) checks Dallas Stars center Oskar Back (10) in the first period in game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado was patient with Makar, and both sides agreed it was best for him to play out two full seasons in the NCAA, which allowed him to develop into a dominant collegiate defender. The move paid off, and when Makar arrived, he didn't look a touch out of his element.

Now, with his best statistical season coming last year, it's hard to doubt a guy who seems to be at the top of the sport and continues getting better. Now, in his prime, at 26 years old, Makar is a lock for the Canadian Olympic team for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

Makar has a Stanley Cup ring, and though the Avalanche haven't been able to get back to the Stanley Cup finals since their 2022 win, which appears to have the Calgary, Alberta native focused on getting back to the finals, which could go hand-in-hand with another brilliant regular season.

