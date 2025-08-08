Avalanche Re-Sign Depth Forward
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Friday afternoon that the club is bringing back forward Joel Kiviranta on a one-year deal worth $1.25 million, who has spent the past two seasons with the club, after the Dallas Stars let him walk to Free Agency.
Kiviranta re-ups with the Avalanche after the best season of his career came with the club in 2024-25, where the Vantaa, Finland native played 79 games, recording 16 goals and seven assists, along with 20 penalty minutes.
He also played seven playoff games with the Avalanche, failing to register a point, though he was solid defensively, following up on a strong regular season with an impressive postseason performance.
The 29-year-old appears to have finally found a home in Colorado, and his numbers reflect that the confidence instilled from the Avalanche' belief in him is paying off. It wasn't until the 2024-25 season that Kiviranta posted double-digit season point totals, and his new deal should only ignite him to continue playing a strong two-way game consistently.
His confidence should continue to grow, and the Avalanche belief in him could translate to a role with the penalty killing group, earning him more opportunity to prove himself, and potentially earn more minutes at five on five, in a bid to produce some more offense.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound left-shot winger adds the perfect combination of grit and energy to the Avalanche bottom-six to complement the club's skilled players, while grinding down the opposition and preventing them from scoring.
It would be conceivable to think that Kiviranta had interest from other clubs across the league, hoping to shore up their bottom-six and secure some solid depth, an asset during the long, strenuous monster that is the Stanley Cup playoffs.
It isn't too long ago, back in 2021, that the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, and with a strong core of players returning to the club, and even the signing of veteran defenseman Brent Burns, a low-cost move that could pay off handsomely for the club, Kiviranta and Colorado could be in for a resurgent year.
While it is less likely that he sustains his scoring production from last year, his defensive play and grinding style are enough to reassure the Avalanche that he was worth bringing back on a one-year deal.
His career year earned him the contract, but his consistent two-way play is what will keep him in the league for his 30th birthday, at minimum and potentially beyond.
