Former Red Wings Forward Shining In Pro League
40-year-old David Booth has taken his talents through many European Leagues, since last lacing up in the National Hockey League for the Detroit Red Wings during the 2017-18 season, and it's safe to say that age hasn't slowed him down at all.
Booth's 2025-26 season has started with a bang; he has been dominant in every sense of the word, with a ridiculous 25 goals and 25 assists through the first 11 games of the season. His latest goal showed his puck skills, creativity and elite skating, even though his prime has passed him by.
According to Jeff Marek, the player that Booth embarrassed was Thomas Kiliwnik, an obvious mismatch; however, it is encouraging to see Booth still playing, but it's obvious that his talent is a couple of levels ahead of the competition.
Back in the beginning, Booth was drafted in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, who were impressed by his collegiate career with Michigan State University. Booth racked up 45 goals and 60 assists through 134 games over four seasons in the NCAA.
While Booth has played in many leagues from the Russian KHL to the DEL 2 German second-tier league, he also had a successful NHL career spanning 530 games over 10 seasons.
The Detroit, Michigan native scored 124 goals and 112 assists for a total of 236 points, and he chipped in 216 penalty minutes, and he added one assist in five Stanley Cup playoff games.
Though he was never a prolific scorer, he did post two 40-point seasons during his time in the NHL, with middle-six minutes and limited time on the power play. This is a true testament to how good you have to be just to play in the NHL, and how opportunistic you have to be when on the ice.
Booth was likely never underrated by any of his opponents because he is no longer in the NHL, and the way he has dominated the competition would conceivably shut down any doubters. He hasn't just thrived in the lower-tier professional leagues, but flat-out dominated.
Another impressive notch in Booth's belt is the fact that he didn't play hockey at all in 2020-21, and returned the next year to play in Norway, where he posted nearly two points per game (29 points in 15 regular season games) with Vålerenga, and another eight points in five playoff games.
It's safe to say this grizzled veteran still has gas left in the tank.
