Former Canadiens Defenseman Reveals Carey Price’s Influence
Montreal Canadiens legendary goaltender Carey Price left an impression on everybody that he played with and against, stonewalling the opposition on most nights, helping the team win games that they often had no business winning.
But according to one of his former defensemen, Josh Gorges, Price's ability to slow things down and prevent his teammates from getting crushed when retrieving pucks off the boards behind the net was a true standout. Price was one of the most skilled puck-handling goaltenders of his era, and the impact that he had on the Canadiens' breakout was always appreciated, but recognized even more so after his playing days.
“You don’t really appreciate what he did and who he is until you don’t have him around anymore. His ability to play pucks was incredible,” said Gorges in an exclusive interview with RG.org. “As a defenseman, not having to eat those punishing hits on the forecheck because he could handle the breakouts was huge. Half the time, he made better breakout plays than I did.”
Price was a near cheat code when it came to disrupting potential 50/50 puck battles beside his net and sending the puck to a wide-open defenseman, sparking a quick and efficient breakout. Game after game, the wear and tear can be significant, and the energy spent trying to exit the zone could be the difference between a goal for or against.
Even before their NHL careers, Gorges and Price spent their junior hockey careers in the Western Hockey League, Price playing for the Tri-City Americans, while Gorges played for the Kelowna Rockets. Gorges remembers Price's brilliance as a teenager and the maturity he displayed, which made him believe Montreal would be a great fit.
“Being two young guys from out west coming up together in the NHL, we got to experience all the rollercoaster rides of being an NHL player and what it is to play in Montreal. “He was in the scrutiny of the media non-stop,” continued Gorges. “You want to be a goalie for the Montreal Canadiens with the history and the Hall of Fame goalies they’ve had? That’s not an easy thing to do and I think his personality was so perfect a fit for being a goalie for the Canadiens. He just wanted to play hockey.”
Price always wanted to just play hockey, and the natural abilities he displayed allowed the small-town British Columbia native to become an NHL superstar.
