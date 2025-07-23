Former Canadiens Defenseman Announces Retirement
Veteran defenseman Nathan Bealieu is retiring after 11 NHL seasons, five of which came with the Montreal Canadiens. The NHLPA announced his retirement Wednesday morning.
The No. 17 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Bealieu last played in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23, notching four assists in 52 games. He spent the 2024-25 season with Barys Astana, a KHL team based in Kazakhstan with whom he tallied one assist in eight games. He also signed with HC Nove Zamky of Tipos Extraliga in Slovakia after being released by Barys Astana, but didn't appear in a game with the club due to injury trouble.
The 32-year-old appeared in 471 NHL games with the Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and the Ducks. He finishes his career with 12 goals and 98 points, including a career-high four goals and 28 points with Montreal in 2016-17. The Strathroy, Ontario, native had five assists in 21 playoff games.
Bealieu also racked up 340 penalty minutes, 458 hits and 567 blocked shots throughout his career. His minus-14 rating is mostly a reflection of some poor teams in Buffalo and Anaheim.
While never a star, Bealieu was a solid shutdown defenseman for some good teams in Montreal and Winnipeg. Again, not the flashiest role, but a necessary one. Hopefully, he enjoys his post-hockey life to the absolute fullest.
