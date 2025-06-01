Ivan Demidov: From KHL Sensation to Canadiens Star Rookie?
Ivan Demidov is an impressive and intriguing player, in that he just wrecked the KHL with fluctuating usage from game to game, earning the Rookie of the Year honour.
No. 93 for the Canadiens, now in Montreal, was awarded the accolade after breaking records held by Kirill Kaprizov, who was older.
Demidov’s draft plus one season was brilliant; he was the best new talent in the top Russian league, and his ascension to the NHL was highly anticipated as a result.
Fans awaited his arrival at the Montreal airport, showing their diehard love for the team and excitement for the Canadiens' new superstar hopeful.
What stood out about Demidov, is of course his skill, but the 1b to the 1a if you will, is his character.
He oozes confidence, and his competitive side enamoured Kent Hughes to the Russian, who will go head-to-head for many years with fellow NHLer and countryman, Matvei Michkov.
Touted as the next two Russian stud forwards to take their talents to the NHL, the league will long be treated to fantastic matches between the two for many years to come.
And, David Reinbacher will make an impact against Michkov as well. They are both talented players for different reasons.
Demidov was beloved by the Canadiens' scouting staff, especially Nick Bobrov, the organization’s Director of Amateur Scouting.
After being drafted fifth overall in June 2024, Demidov repaid the Canadiens with a masterpiece season for SKA St. Petersburg.
Then he made his NHL debut against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, and the Canadiens were in must-win territory.
Demidov fit right in with the team’s top forwards, and Canadiens 2024 Calder Trophy favorite Lane Hutson also worked a little bit of magic with the new guy.
If ever the phrase, “The tide is turning,” could be used, it’s right now. Captain Nick Suzuki has led a brigade coached well by Martin St. Louis to the doorstep of becoming a playoff competitor.
In 2025-2026, they will have a guy who has been mentioned alongside the likes of Kaprizov and Nikita Kucherov.
All Demidov did in his debut was make one of the brilliant passes of the 2024-25 season, to Alex Newhook, who scored the easiest goal of his career.
Later on in the first period, Demidov’s creativity and skill took over; he won a foot race to collect a loose puck in the left slot of the Blackhawks zone, just by the left faceoff circle, and he faked the Hawks goaltender out with a tremendous display of his elite edges, and ridiculous puck skills.
What’s next is to be decided, but the Canadian level of competition could see the Canadiens back in the playoff mix next season, and they may not be so easily pushed around this time.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!