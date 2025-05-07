Laval Rocket's Postseason Bodes Well for Canadiens' Future
The Montreal Canadiens were sent home in five games at the hands of the Washington Capitals, but their loss doesn't spell out no playoff hockey in La Belle Province. Thanks to the Laval Rocket, the hockey-crazed locals can shift their focus to Laval.
Kent Hughes will assuredly have a close eye on the Rocket and on two of the teams' young blueliners, who have the potential to crack a spot left open by David Savard's retirement.
David Reinbacher, the Habs' 2023 fifth overall selection, who has battled injury and then a strict return to play protocol, arrived ready for the American Hockey League playoffs. Hughes has watched intently, and heard all the outside noise - Matvei Michkov or Ryan Leonard were the pick - but Reinbacher controls the play, like a general.
Many have coined the Austrian rearguard as a defensive defenseman, but that is not the case, and watching his highlights with the Rocket will shut down that idea emphatically. Reinbacher doesn't have the risk factor in his game of Lane Hutson, but his size and mobility combination make him intriguing.
After Reinbacher, though he is older and has more experience playing professionally in North America, Logan Mailloux is pure offense and excitement. Unfortunately, this means that he often cheats defensively to try and make an impact offensively.
Mailloux is reminiscent of a revved up engine, he is high octane, but sometimes to a fault, which is why he is in the AHL, honing his craft, and trying to keep the steering wheel straight on the tarmac.
Both players provide tantalizing skill to the defense pipeline, and their play down the stretch should be a huge factor in how Hughes approaches his offseason plans. First, he will watch as Jacob Fowler and the Rocket try to keep things rolling in round two of the playoffs.
Reinbacher and Mailloux will do their best to chip in offensively, shut down plays defensively and get under the skin of the opposition at every opportunity that shows itself.
Hughes, Gorton and St. Louis will watch intently and piece together what the defence brigade for the CH will resemble in October.
