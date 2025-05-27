Rocket Starter Deserves Canadiens Spot for AHL Showing
Cayden Primeau's 2024-25 season was one that lacked no ups and downs, but the 2017 seventh-round selection pulled up his socks and got to work.
Pascal Vincent has had little choice but to give Primeau the lion's share of the starts between the pipes for the Rocket, given that each time it tends to turn to gold. Why fix what isn't broken, right?
Indeed, Primeau struggled again this season to establish himself as a viable option for the Montreal Canadiens to turn to if Samuel Montembeault gets hurt or needs a well-deserved night off. Primeau has been unable to cement himself as the top dog.
Because of this, rookie Jakub Dobes usurped Primeau, and found himself playing games for the Canadiens, though Montembeault was the obvious number one, Dobes was brilliant, and then he was just okay.
What that sounds like is a battle brewing for training camp in September between Primeau, who is seemingly willing the Rocket toward a championship round berth. Jacob Fowler has assumed the backup role, and is there should Primeau stumble, but number 30 is the guy, make no mistake.
It's rather curious how things might unfold throughout the offseason, depending on how far Primeau takes the Rocket. Primeau needs a new contract, and Fowler was signed to a deal that guarantees he will play heavy minutes for Laval.
Something's got to give, and could a brilliant season like Primeau has had give Kent Hughes and his staff a reason to give the Farmington Hills, Massachusetts native a long look ahead of the 2025-26 campaign? At this point, it's Primeau or Dobes for the backup role behind Montembeault, and the loser goes down to Laval.
At this juncture, hockey heads might agree that if Primeau is going to put it all together and establish himself as a quality NHL goaltender, then the time to do it is now. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki was selected in the same draft as Primeau (2017), and both players will be 26 years old next season.
Goaltenders take longer, but it would be in Primeau's best interest to take the torch now before Dobes or Fowler rip it away from him. Perhaps his performance can be followed up with a big offseason, and Primeau just might put himself in the driver's seat for the job between the pipes for the Canadiens.
At the very least, Primeau will be looking for an extension, perhaps his performance will be exactly what earns him a shiny new deal.