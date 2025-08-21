Wild Nearing Extension With RFA Forward
For almost two months, the Minnesota Wild and forward Marco Rossi have been in a standoff as the restricted free agent looks for his next deal. Now, there finally seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the two sides have made "significant progress" on a potential deal, which could be finalized in the coming days. Russo also noted that a bridge deal - i.e., a shorter deal that gives the Wild more time before making a long-term commitment - is the most logical outcome.
Russo reported late last month that contract talks had stalled, with the two sides not talking since early June. However, it now seems like they've resolved whatever issues they were dealing with.
Rossi, 23, scored a career-high 24 goals and 60 points in 82 games last season, but his year ended on a down note. He averaged just 11:08 of ice time in the playoffs (where he scored two goals and three poitns in six games), a significant drop from the 18:15 he averaged during the regular season.
Drafted No. 9 overall in 2020, Rossi has 45 goals and 101 points in 185 NHL games.
Despite the rough end to the season, the Wild hold Rossi in high regard, even if they were at odds over his value.
"We like Marco, he had a very good year for us,” general manager Bill Guerin told NHL.com in July. “He's a good hockey player, but we have a structure in our pay that we have him slotted in at a certain level, and that's just the way we're doing our business. This is nothing personal. We want them back, and we'll hopefully get to a resolution sooner than later."
Rossi became a popular trade target throughout his holdout, with the Vancouver Canucks reportedly offering the No. 15 pick in June's NHL Draft but being turned down by the Wild. Even now, the Canucks and Seattle Kraken have been named as two teams circling on Rossi, though it seems their pursuit may be at an end.
The Austrian forward has also been eligible for an offer sheet this entire team, but Guerin and co. have maintained that they'd be ready for that scenario.
“I’m not concerned,” Guerin said. “We’re prepared. We will match. It’s not an issue with us. I think when you’ve seen (offer sheets) in the past that have been successful, maybe the teams weren’t fully prepared for it. But yeah, we’re prepared for it.
“We’d rather make a deal with Marco.”
