Canadiens Center Ready to Carve His Own Path
Aatos Koivu, son of Saku Koivu and nephew to Saku's little brother Miiko, knows that he has rich NHL bloodlines, and nobody has more respect and appreciation for that fact than he does.
The prospect of donning the Canadiens bleu, blanc and rouge threads is on that dreams are made of, and that dream is only cranked up to overdrive, thanks to the countless pieces of Canadiens' Saku Koivu memorabilia likely displayed in the Koivu household's mancave.
Koivu has studied his dad and uncles' play, as they were the reason that young Aatos was introduced to hockey. His slick puck skills in one-on-one with the goaltender are deadly, and resemble his father Saku's quite closely.
Playing in their shadows, however, isn't something that he wants to do, and Aatos uses the motivation to carve his own path in the NHL. He wants to eventually play for the storied Montreal Canadiens in the Bell Centre, widely regarded as the best barn in the league, and certainly the loudest.
For now, Koivu will focus on his upcoming season in the Finnish Liiga, with TPS Turku, looking to build on a great 32-game first season in the top Finnish League. Koivu scored eight points and posted zeros in two playoff games.
The six-foot, 170-pound right-shot center could stand to add some muscle to his particularly lean frame and have his breakout season in Finland, giving general manager Kent Hughes plenty to be excited about for his center core of the future.
The 19-year-old is off and running for the 2025-26 schedule, with his first stop at the World Junior Summer Showcase.
Koivu has already begun making some noise, showing off some serious heat with his shot, looking particularly lethal with his one-touch shots on his off-wing, and his quick release off his wrist shot.
Koivu projects as a reliable, two-way center that could carve out a role as a solid middle-six center for many years in the NHL, should he make it there, of course. He has the offensive skills and upside to make it in an NHL top-six, but how far his game grows and how elite his offensive details are is the question mark.
However, should Koivu make it, he will have No. 11 in the Bell Centre rafters. This will motivate him to become great, but also to do it wearing a number of his choosing.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!