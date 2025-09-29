Canadiens Place AHL 20-Goal Scorer on Waivers
The Montreal Canadiens announced today that they have placed five players on waivers, with the most notable being Sean Farrell.
Last season with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, Farrell, a former fourth-round selection (124 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, recorded 20 goals and 22 assists in 67 games. His previous career-high, came the year prior, where he scored 28 points in 47 games.
Farrell feels like a safe bet to be claimed, and while he will be missed in the Rocket lineup, he is more of the same: a smaller forward with tremendous skill. The Canadiens are trying to get bigger, and though it would be more ideal to package Farrell in a trade to address an area of need, he could be a nice addition for a team willing to swoop in and claim him.
The other four players placed on waivers by the Canadiens are Alex Belzile, who returns to the Canadiens organization after spending two seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack, and Rocket captain Lucas Condotta round out the forwards. Nathan Clurman and Marc Del Gaizo, a pair of minor league defenders who will look to add depth to the Rocket lineup, round out the five waiver-wire additions.
These moves indicate that the Canadiens are starting to slim down the roster, and the decisions ahead will be much more difficult to make, with each one having an impact on what the roster will ultimately shape up to look like once the season starts.
Back to Farrell, who is still very much a player that could stand to develop into an NHL option, with all the potential to become a bona fide top-nine winger, with some scoring skills and above-average playmaking skills.
The Canadiens' director of player development, Adam Nicholas, told Canadiens.com that he had hopes for Farrell, who is quiet but leads with his play, as reported by Jimmy Murphy for Montreal Hockey Now.
“Off the puck, this kid’s a wizard,” Nicholas told Canadiens.com, which Murphy reported in this article. “Sean knows where to move and where to go to get pucks with space. He rarely needs to problem-solve heavy pressure, and that’s usually a key component of a smart, heady, undersized player. Sean is a leader. He’s a quiet leader. I call him “The Silent Assassin” because he’s very quiet, but he competes. He wants to win in everything that he does."
That sounds an awful lot like a player who could help out a team with depth scoring issues, and at a low cost (one-year $775,000).
Clubs interested in claiming Farrell will have 24 hours to claim him or the other four Canadiens-affiliated players from the time they were waived.
