Canadiens Forward Has Sights Set On Playoff Success
Alex Newhook got his first taste of playoff hockey since joining the Montreal Canadiens, and while the team was bounced in the first round, it hasn't discouraged him, but rather lit a fire for him and the team to get back to the playoffs and go even further.
"Our management realizes the stage we're at right now as a team," said Newhook in an interview with Chris G of Rocket Sports. "We got our eyes on being back in the playoffs and compete again for the Stanley Cup. We got a lot of experience last year and play in the first round. We know what it takes to get past there and those are the expectations."
Winning is the ultimate goal, and though the Canadiens did enough of it to get into the playoffs, and ultimately pushed their series against the Washington Capitals to five games, with one single win, they aren't satisfied with their results.
If nothing else, the thought is now there that they are a playoff team, but now the expectations are to go beyond the first round. Winning one round is a goal, but pushing beyond the first and even second round, into the rounds where you challenge for Eastern Conference champions is the goal.
Well, actually getting to the Stanley Cup championship is the goal, and being able to secure that Stanley Cup is the ultimate goal. But, with respect to keeping expectations realistic, winning beyond the first round would be a success for a team that is believed to be a candidate to regress this season, and wasn't expected to get into the playoffs last year.
The Canadiens didn't accidentally stumble into the playoffs, but rather fought tooth and nail until the end of the 82-game schedule, with the Columbus Blue Jackets pressuring close behind them, waiting to leapfrog them, should they stumble at the end.
Montreal's group knows what it takes to get there, and has an idea of what it will take to get past where they made it last season. Now the steering wheel is in their hands, and what they do in the driver's seat is fully up to them.
Getting close set the idea in motion that they are a team able to achieve a playoff berth, but now the question of what they can do for an encore hangs in the balance, and only the player's can answer that question.
Confidence in themselves will help, but the way the team shows up for each other will be the ultimate determining factor in how successful they can ultimately turn out to be.
