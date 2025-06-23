Canadiens Forward Hoping to Leverage Olympic Experience in Italy
Juraj Slafkovsky's pre-draft Olympic MVP performance was likely the deciding factor in the Montreal Canadiens' decision to draft the Slovakian countryman.
As a 17-year-old in 2021, Slafkovsky was a force for the Slovak squad that ultimately wrapped up their tournament as Bronze medalists.
Slafkovsky physically overwhelmed much of the competition, and his package of size, skill and pure athleticism set him apart from the pack. He was nearly unstoppable, and had yet to turn 18. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes pounced, announcing the pick on the draft floor.
His seven goals in seven games at the Olympics showed the scoring, which would be a massive addition to the Canadiens one day. If everything slots into place like it should, Hughes has a top-line power forward with small-forward skills.
Counting on Slafkovsky's MVP performance to be more than a flash in the pan, Hughes bet on Slafkovsky, and it appears to have paid off, though No. 20 still has plenty of room to grow as a player.
The Slovakian squads' selection team took a bet on him as well, and the confidence from Hughes, the Canadiens coaching staff and now the national team, Slafkovsky could explode for Slovakia, and the prior experience can be thanked for that.
Slafkovsky was also brilliant for his country at the 2021-2022 World Championships, scoring nine points in eight games.
He is a bit older now, and has learned plenty of lessons over his three seasons with the Canadiens, thanks to the entire team, but his linemates have been influential in allowing Slafkovsky to become the best version of himself.
So long as he plays to the best of his ability, and adds in some grit, he should serve the Slovkian team very well, perhaps doing so with a letter on his sweater.
His consecutive 50-point seasons indicate that he has potential to score, and do so as a dual-threat playmaker goalscorer, although he could stand to be a little more selfish with the puck.
Of the NHL talent likely to grace the Slovakian squad, Slafkovsky is the top dog. The NHL additions are Simon Nemec, Martin Pospisil and Martin Fehervary.
The European league will likely be responsible for rounding out much of the Slovakian lineup, so Slafkovsky and Nemec could have large roles.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!