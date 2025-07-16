Canadiens Sign Former Red Wings Center
According to multiple sources, the Montreal Canadiens have made a move to bolster their center depth, adding 25-year-old left-shot pivot Joe Veleno.
Veleno, a Montreal, Quebec native, spent the 2024-25 season in Illinois with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he played 18 games, recording three goals and four assists. Veleno's season was split between the Detroit Red Wings, where he played the majority of the year (56 games) and posted five goals and five assists.
While he isn't likely to be the Canadiens' answer at second-line center, he does address some depth, which was lacking after the departure of Christian Dvorak, who left the Canadiens without a left-shot center. Veleno also brings good size (six-foot-one and 201 pounds) to the center group.
Kent Hughes was reportedly not interested, or at least he hadn't inquired about the center to anybody's knowledge, but he isn't the type to show his cards, so this move isn't all that surprising, despite the reports saying it wasn't likely.
The former Blackhawks forward is a former first round selection in the 2018 NHL Draft at 30th overall by the Detroit Red Wings, and while he hasn't lived up to his first round hype, he could be a serviceable depth center for the Canadiens.
Jake Evans, the Canadiens' current fourth-line center, was hot when it mattered most last season, and you have to wonder if he doesn't get a promotion, while the local kid gets to start at the bottom on the fourth line and earn the fans' and coaches' trust.
