Islanders Forward Dazzles on Golf Course
Golf is an exceedingly common pastime for NHL players, and professional athletes in general. However, some definitely take it more seriously than others, and New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal is apparently one of those players.
Barzal, 28, was one of several current Islanders to attend the Clark Gilles Foundation Golf Outing in Long Island, and became the clear star of the show. Over a six-day span, the former Calder Trophy winner hit two holes-in-one on the same course. Even more impressively, they were his first-ever holes-in-one.
The annual golf outing supports the Clark Gilles Foundation, a non-profit named after the former Islanders that's dedicated to helping physically, developmentally and financially challenged children. It offers aid for medical expenses and family aid, among other benefits.
Other Islanders icons to attend the outing include enforcer-turned-front office executive Matt Martin, former defenseman and current broadcaster Thomas Hickey, former captain Patrick Flatley and Bob Nystrom, also known as "Mr. Islander."
Barzal previously referred to Long Island as "the best place in the world" for golf, so it's only right that he'd show off his swing at one of the region's premier golf events.
Unfortunately, injuries limited Barzal to just 30 games in 2024-25, in which he scored six goals and 20 points. With him missing more than half the season, it's no wonder that the Islanders missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
“It was long, felt like endless hours rehabbing,” Barzal told reporters on April 19. “It puts things into perspective when you miss this much time, the little things like being around the boys and competing. It was tough.”
While last season was a trying one for Barzal, his motivation to get back on the ice has never been stronger.
“The drive to get back to the player I was coming into camp is at an all-time high,” Barzal said. “I feel like I have an internal drive to always push through anything so it’s just a bump in the road.”
