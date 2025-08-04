Islanders Sign No. 1 Overall Pick to ELC
The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Matthew Schafer, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, to his three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday night.
Schaefer, 17, scored seven goals and 22 points with a plus-21 rating in 17 games last season with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. His season was cut short due to an injury he suffered while representing Canada at the World Junior Championship, but he was still a can't-miss prospect leading up to the draft, and the Islanders had the privilege of selecting him.
“You dream of this your whole life, and it's a dream come true and now you have to put the work boots on,” Schaefer said at the Islanders' development camp in June, per the team's website. “Getting drafted is amazing, and first overall is amazing, and it's an honor, but you forget about that now. Everyone's equal, and everyone's out there fighting for a spot, so all you have to do is put your head down, have fun and work as hard as you can.”
The Stoney Creek, Ontario, native has also been a star in international play, helping Canada win gold at both the 2024 Hlinska Gretzky Cup (two goals, six points in five games) and the 2024 World Under-18 Championship (one goal, five points in seven games).
Assuming Schaefer makes the roster out of training camp, he will make his NHL debut when the Islanders travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener on Oct. 9.
“You want to play in the NHL, and you want to play as long as you can," Schaefer said. "For me, it's just getting my body ready. And working as hard as I can.”
