Islanders Star Forward Makes Crucial Injury Update
New York Islanders star forward Matt Barzal hit the ice today for the first time in a full-contact situation since returning from an injury-riddled 2024-25 season, where he was limited to 30 games, thanks to a lower-body injury in the first month of the season, and another after the calendar flipped to 2025.
With a full offseason of work to get back to strength and up to speed, Barzal will be a massive boost to the Islanders. After finishing the season with 82 points, they failed to nab a Wildcard position by a gap of nine points.
But with Barzal back on the ice, and embracing getting back to the hardest work of all, testing how things feel, it's only up from here.
"It felt good. I mean, it's nice to just get back on the ice in a setting with some high compete and some physicality and 5-on-5 situations, said Barzal, in response to Stefan Rosner's question about how it felt testing his knee for the first time in a game-style scenario since his injury. "It's been a while for me."
The Islanders open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 9, and with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin staring down the team from the other side, the importance of Barzal's speed and two-way play will be integral for them to start on the right foot. Barzal, of course, is known for his blazing speed, and his ability to treat the game like a matchup of keep-away.
After qualifying for the playoffs the last two seasons before last year, the Islanders, and their fiery head coach, Patrick Roy, will be looking to get right back in the mix. Maybe even with their recent first overall selection, Matthew Schaefer potentially on the roster to start the season.
There is no doubt that Barzal was tested with two injuries in the same season, but the mental toughness and resiliency that he displayed to get back to full health before the season started are both encouraging and a testament to the kind of leader and teammate that he is.
With the new additions of Jonathan Drouin, Maxim Shabanov and Emil Heineman in the fold, the Islanders will look to be more potent up front. The support will be huge for Barzal, who will give his all to get the team back to the playoffs.
