Senators Buy Land for New Arena
The Ottawa Senators have been in the market for a new arena for years, and now they've finally taken a major step in the right direction.
On Monday, the National Capital Coalition and Capital Sports Development Inc., the team's development arm, announced an agreement for the sale and purchase of approximately 11 acres of land at LeBrenton Flats (just outside of downtown Ottawa) for a planned arena. Both parties can now proceed with the next steps of the project, including zoning, design and approvals and decontamination before construction.
“We are pleased to reach an agreement of purchase and sale with the NCC to take the next step in this process," Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder said in a statement. "There are still many more hurdles to clear and we look forward to working with the NCC and other stakeholders to achieve our shared vision of creating an event centre at LeBreton Flats that can be enjoyed by our Ottawa-Gatineau community.”
Added Tobi Nussbaum, CEO of the National Capital Commission: “The promise of a major events centre will provide a lively and convenient attraction for residents and visitors, inject new energy and excitement into the core of the Nation’s Capital and further catalyze the development of LeBreton Flats. This agreement builds on the two previous real estate transactions completed by the NCC since 2022 on the Building LeBreton project that will see over 2000 new housing units along with new retail and commercial spaces built on the site.”
The Senators currently play at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, with the arena being roughly 16.3 miles (26.2 km) from downtown Ottawa. They have been playing in the arena since 1996, and according to The Athletic, they expect to remain there for another five years, though they are making some upgrades.
When this new arena is complete, it will give the team a much more central home for its fanbase.
The Senators previously signed a memorandum of understanding with the NCC in 2022, and an agreement in principle last September just before said memorandum expired. It's been a long time coming, but at long last, they're on the right tack.
Ottawa is a team on the rise, as it just ended its eight-year playoff drought and gave the rival Toronto Maple Leafs a decent fight in the first round. If all goes according to plan, the Senators could move into their new home as a true contender.
