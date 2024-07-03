Red Wings Sign Stanley Cup Champion
The Detroit Red Wings are putting their chips to the center of the table for the 2024-2025 season. They re-signed veteran scorer Patrick Kane, added goaltenders Cam Talbot, and depth options in Christian Fischer and Erik Gustaffson.
The retooling continues in the Motor City. The Red Wings added further offensive reinforcements with the signing of Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko. The Wings and Tarasenko agreed to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million. The deal carries an average annual value of $4.75 million. The team announced the signing and details via their X account.
Tarasenko is coming off the second Stanley Cup championship of his career, and is hoping to bring some of that winning mentality to a motivated Detroit roster. He split this past season with the Ottawa Senators and the Florida Panthers, recording 23 goals and 32 assists over 76 games. At age 32, he's not the 40-goa scorer he once was, but he has plenty left in the tank. With the Red Wings, he'll get the opportunity to play with talented players like Dylan Larkin, Mason Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat. He and Patrick Kane will add a championship element to the team's top-six.
The St. Louis Blues drafted Vlad Tarasenko in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft. Since making the jump from Russia and the KHL to the NHL in 2012, he has been one of the most consistent scorers in the league. Over 751 career games, he has 293 goals and 629 points.
He's also been electric in the postseason. He has 121 playoff appearances, registering 49 goals and 73 points. During the St. Louis Blues' championship run, he was second in goals and fourth in scoring. He also chipped in nine points in 24 games with the Panthers en route to their Stanley Cup victory.
With this latest signing, the Red Wings are trying to move up in a crowded Atlantic Division. Tarasenko gives them another top-six option that can move around the lineup and improve their power play. The Wings are also hoping his presence helps the team return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
