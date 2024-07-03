NHL Brothers Reunite With Blues
Two brothers making it to the NHL is rare enough, but getting to play for the same team is a dream few have ever experienced.
This week the St. Louis Blues made that dream come true for the Joseph family.
On Tuesday, the Blues acquired forward Mathieu Joseph and a third-round pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations. Just a day later, they signed free agent defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Mathieu's younger brother, to a one-year deal worth $950,000. As a result, this marks the first time that the brothers from Laval, Quebec, will play together at the NHL level.
Mathieu, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He played 221 regular season games across four seasons in Tampa Bay, accounting for 37 goals and 33 assists for 70 points. He also appeared in 10 postseason games for the Lightning, even recording two assists in the 2021 playoffs to help them win their second-straight Stanley Cup.
Tampa Bay traded Mathieu to Ottawa just before the 2022 trade deadline, and he stayed with the Senators until Tuesday's trade.
Pierre-Olivier, 25, was the No. 23 overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 draft. However, he never played for Arizona as he was included in the team's trade package for Phil Kessel back in 2019.
After that trade, P.O. developed into a solid depth piece on Pittsburgh's blue line. In 147 games with the Penguins, he has accounted for eight goals and 29 assists for 37 points. His best season came in 2022-23, when he played 75 games and set career-highs in most key stats.
Mathieu looks to be a bottom-six forward in St. Louis, as he has been for most of his career, while P.O. will likely be a third-pairing defensemen.
Only around 50 pairs of brothers have played for the same NHL team, and now the Joseph brothers can add their name to the list.
